Gummy Lemonade Rings

The sweetness of lemonade mixed with strawberry and pomegranate and swirled into a chewy candy.

$3
8 oz
One thing’s for sure: our Gummy Lemonade Rings make snacking fun and easy. You’ll be reaching for these chewy and perfectly sweet non GMO gummies with three gotta-have flavors. Dig in to lemonade, strawberry lemonade and pomegranate lemonade made from cane sugar and tapioca syrup. Better yet, plan movie night in style, play a game of mini-toss with your friends or pop them into your bag for easy on-the-go snacking.


Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Gluten Free
Made with Cane Sugar
No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Fat Free
