About UsBlogB.More
|

Gummy Fruit Wedges

Wedge-shaped sweet fun in one little package.

$3
8 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Gummy Fruit Wedges are the treat you need to try. We substitute high-fructose corn syrup with real cane sugar and tapioca syrup for a better choice in sweet snacking. Plus, they're non-GMO, gluten free and have zero grams of trans fat per serving. Add this to your shopping cart so you're prepared when the next sugar craving hits.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Gluten Free
Made with Cane Sugar
No HFCS
Fat Free
Made with Tapioca Syrup
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety