Brandless Gummy Fruit Wedges are the treat you need to try. We substitute high-fructose corn syrup with real cane sugar and tapioca syrup for a better choice in sweet snacking. Plus, they're non-GMO, gluten free and have zero grams of trans fat per serving.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Gluten Free

Made with Cane Sugar

No HFCS

Fat Free

Made with Tapioca Syrup

BrandTax Free™



