Eating your greens has never been easier.
Sometimes we’re green juice loyalists. And sometimes we consider French fries a vegetable serving. Either way, we’re always happy to give our bodies a nutrient boost. That’s why the Brandless Greens & Antioxidant Blend combines non-GMO plant-based antioxidants—which studies suggest protect your cells against damage—with healthy enzymes, prebiotics, and superfoods like spirulina, green tea leaf, cranberry, and broccoli. Get your greens on the go—no forks or knives necessary.
Values:
Non GMO
Supports Energy & Vitality*
Plant-Based Antioxidant & Enzyme Blend
Vegan
No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish, Shellfish or Yeast
BrandTax Free™
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Take one capsule daily.
Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not purchase if the seal is broken.
Store in a cool, dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing container in the bathroom). Keep out of reach of children.
Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.
See full Supplement Facts Panel in the photo above.
