Soothe and hydrate your skin while you get squeaky clean.
Our body wash is made with a soothing mixture of natural extracts to give you a squeaky clean feeling without the harshness of traditional soaps. Oat extract and aloe to moisturize, calendula flower extract to sooth, and tea tree oil for its natural antibacterial qualities. And it’s free of all sulfates and parabens. Lather, rinse, and enjoy. The scent of green tea and aloe will leave you feeling refreshed all day long.
Values:
Soothing Oatmeal Extract
Sulfate Free
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Dispense onto a wet sponge or washcloth. Lather into skin and rinse completely.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45℉ and 75℉. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.