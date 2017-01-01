Our body wash is made with a soothing mixture of natural extracts to give you a squeaky clean feeling without the harshness of traditional soaps. Oat extract and aloe to moisturize, calendula flower extract to sooth, and tea tree oil for its natural antibacterial qualities. And it’s free of all sulfates and parabens. Lather, rinse, and enjoy. The scent of green tea and aloe will leave you feeling refreshed all day long.



Values:

Soothing Oatmeal Extract

Sulfate Free

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65