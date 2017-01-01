Gray Organic Cotton Dish Towel
The Gray Organic Cotton Dish Towel can be used for a multitude of different uses. Clean everything from the dishes to the stove top. Reusable, washable, and made with 100% organic cotton. The terry cloth material is highly absorbent and effective at keeping your kitchen clean.
Values:
Organic
BrandTax Free™
