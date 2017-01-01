2 Pack Organic Cotton Dish Cloths

A soft and durable cleaning cloth to help clean up spills and messes.
Brandless Gray Organic Cotton Dish Towels helps turn any messy kitchen spotless. Made with 100% organic cotton terry cloth for super absorbency to clean up the toughest stains and kitchen clutter. Each towel is reusable and washer safe.
Values:
Organic
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.