Dirt, makeup, sweat—our Facial Cleanser can handle it all. Plus we love the rich, grapefruit-scented lather that really makes you feel squeaky clean. And, because it’s specially formulated to be gentle and rich in emollients, our cleanser cleans and detoxifies your skin without stripping its natural oils. And it’s free of all sulfates and parabens. Use it regularly in the morning, the evening, or whenever your face needs a good scrub.



Values:

Antioxidizing Fruit Extract

Sulfate Free

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65