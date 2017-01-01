Gentle, emollient-rich cleanser that won’t strip natural oils.
Dirt, makeup, sweat—our Facial Cleanser can handle it all. Plus we love the rich, grapefruit-scented lather that really makes you feel squeaky clean. And, because it’s specially formulated to be gentle and rich in emollients, our cleanser cleans and detoxifies your skin without stripping its natural oils. And it’s free of all sulfates and parabens. Use it regularly in the morning, the evening, or whenever your face needs a good scrub.
Values:
Antioxidizing Fruit Extract
Sulfate Free
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Directions: Splash face with warm water. Dispense a small amount into palms and apply to face using a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly and gently pat dry.
Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45℉ and 75℉. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.