Talk about gouda-for-you: snack on 100% cheese without the need to keep it in the fridge! Reach for Brandless Gouda Cheese Bites that are non-GMO, gluten free, and bite-for-bite delicious. Light and airy, they’re dehydrated and puffed to perfection with no artificial preservatives. Want to upgrade your soup or salad? They make great crunchy toppers, and are also an excellent source of protein and calcium to boot. Just be sure to keep a few of these easy-to-pack bags on hand for all your hungry friends.



Values:

Non GMO

100% Cheese

Gluten Free

No Artificial Preservatives

Excellent Source of Protein & Calcium*

No Artificial Flavors

BrandTax Free™



*See nutrition information for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium contents



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65