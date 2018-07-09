Say cheese! Our Gouda Cheese Bites are made with 100% cheese and an excellent source of protein and calcium.
Talk about gouda-for-you: snack on 100% cheese without the need to keep it in the fridge! Reach for Brandless Gouda Cheese Bites that are non-GMO, gluten free, and bite-for-bite delicious. Light and airy, they’re dehydrated and puffed to perfection with no artificial preservatives. Want to upgrade your soup or salad? They make great crunchy toppers, and are also an excellent source of protein and calcium to boot. Just be sure to keep a few of these easy-to-pack bags on hand for all your hungry friends.
Values:
Non GMO
100% Cheese
Gluten Free
No Artificial Preservatives
Excellent Source of Protein & Calcium*
No Artificial Flavors
BrandTax Free™
*See nutrition information for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium contents
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
