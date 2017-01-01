Gochujang Korean Sweet & Spicy Cooking Sauce

A blend of sweet and heat, this Korean fermented chili paste is a must-have for any well-stocked kitchen.
Brandless Gochujang is a sweet and spicy blend of fermented soy beans and a must-have item for anyone serious about cooking authentic Korean dishes. Made without artificial colors or flavors, you don't need to use much to make an impact with whatever you're making.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Hydrogenated Oils
Product of USA
No Cholesterol
BrandTax Free™
Shake well before using. Refrigerate after opening.
