Brandless Gluten Free Pizza Crust Mix with Italian Herbs is a tasty, feel-good way to perfect your pie game. By adding just two ingredients of water and 1 tsp. of olive oil, you can have lunch or dinner ready in a pinch. The fresh aroma of the blend of herbs transports your kitchen into the Italian countryside. It makes two personal-sized pizzas that you and your dinner date can dress up with your choice toppings—no compromising needed here! This pizza crust is ideal for all pizza fans and gluten free eaters alike, you’ll love what you roll out. It’s also Non GMO, vegan, and made with no artificial flavors so you can top off your perfect slices with better-for-you stuff. Slices up!



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

Kosher: Kosher Services

BrandTax Free™



