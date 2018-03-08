Want to make some seriously good dough? Our Gluten Free Pizza Crust Mix is easy as pie.
Brandless Gluten Free Pizza Crust Mix with Italian Herbs is a tasty, feel-good way to perfect your pie game. By adding just two ingredients of water and 1 tsp. of olive oil, you can have lunch or dinner ready in a pinch. The fresh aroma of the blend of herbs transports your kitchen into the Italian countryside. It makes two personal-sized pizzas that you and your dinner date can dress up with your choice toppings—no compromising needed here! This pizza crust is ideal for all pizza fans and gluten free eaters alike, you’ll love what you roll out. It’s also Non GMO, vegan, and made with no artificial flavors so you can top off your perfect slices with better-for-you stuff. Slices up!
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
Kosher: Kosher Services
Cooking Instructions
Makes 2 (12-inch) pizza crusts
For 1 pizza crust, you will need:
• 1 cup gluten free pizza crust mix
• ¾ cup water
• 1 tsp. olive oil
Place oven rack at lowest position and preheat oven to 450°F. Spray a 12-inch pizza pan or large baking pan with cooking spray.
Combine mix, water, and oil in a mixing bowl. With electric mixer, beat for 3 minutes on medium speed.
Spread mixture on prepared pan to at least 12 inches wide and ¼-inch thick.
Bake 15-20 mins. or until crust is golden brown. Add sauce and toppings. Bake 10-15 minutes longer or until toppings are hot.
For a crispier crust: after first 20 mins., flip crust, add sauce and toppings, continue baking. Crust may have a concave shape, but will flatten out.
Store in a cool, dry place.
