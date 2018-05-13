Gluten Free Lemon Pound Cake Baking Mix

You can have your lemons and eat them too with our zesty-sweet Gluten Free Pound Cake Mix.
Our Gluten Free Lemon Pound Cake Mix was made for lemon lovers to get creative with their yummy desserts. Non GMO and made without any artificial preservatives, get excited to add another tasty gluten-free option to your pantry. With an easy-to-follow, low ingredient recipe, let your creativity run wild by adding your favorite fruits like blueberries and raspberries. Prepping for a party? Whip up some icing or add easy garnishes like coconut or lemon slices to really zest up the sweet and tart flavors.
Values:
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
Baking Instructions
Makes one 9"x5" or one 8"x4" loaf
What you’ll need:
1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs
½ cup milk or buttermilk
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease and flour, or spray loaf pan.
Empty dry mix into a large mixing bowl. Add soft butter and beat with an electric mixer on low speed until crumbly. Add eggs and milk; and beat on medium speed for 30 seconds. Do not over beat. Whisk out any lumps.
Pour batter into prepared pan and smooth top. Bake 45-50 minutes, or until golden, and center tests done with a toothpick.
Tip: Serve with fresh fruit and a dusting of powdered sugar
Caution: Do not consume raw batter.
Store in a cool, dry place.
