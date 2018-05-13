Gluten Free Lemon Pound Cake Baking Mix

Our Gluten Free Lemon Pound Cake Mix was made for lemon lovers to get creative with their yummy desserts. Non GMO and made without any artificial preservatives, get excited to add another tasty gluten-free option to your pantry. With an easy-to-follow, low ingredient recipe, let your creativity run wild by adding your favorite fruits like blueberries and raspberries. Prepping for a party? Whip up some icing or add easy garnishes like coconut or lemon slices to really zest up the sweet and tart flavors.



Values:

Gluten Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

