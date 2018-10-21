Free shipping today on orders $39+
Gluten Free Cranberry & Orange Quick Bread & Muffin Mix

12 oz
$3
Description

  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Artificial Flavors

Seasonal memories will dance in their heads when you serve our gluten-free muffins or bread. Dense & buttery with a zesty orange flavor & tart cranberry bits.

Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Non GMO

Baking Instructions

Makes 1 loaf (9"x5") or 12 muffins

What you'll need:

2/3 cup whole milk
1 large egg, room temperature
6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted & cooled

Mix egg, milk, and butter in a medium size bowl until well combined.

Add dry mix and stire until combined.

Pour batter into the prepared pan.

For loaf, bake for 32-35 minutes. For muffins, bake for 13-15 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.

Cool completely before removing from pan.

CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.

