Gluten Free Cranberry & Orange Quick Bread & Muffin Mix

Seasonal memories will dance in their heads when you serve our gluten-free muffins or bread. Dense & buttery with a zesty orange flavor & tart cranberry bits.
Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients
Why else it's good:
Non GMO
Baking Instructions
Makes 1 loaf (9"x5") or 12 muffins
What you'll need:
2/3 cup whole milk
1 large egg, room temperature
6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted & cooled
Mix egg, milk, and butter in a medium size bowl until well combined.
Add dry mix and stire until combined.
Pour batter into the prepared pan.
For loaf, bake for 32-35 minutes. For muffins, bake for 13-15 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.
Cool completely before removing from pan.
CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.
