Gluten Free Cranberry & Orange Oatmeal Cookie Mix

Whip up a batch and wait for the compliments to fly. Gluten free, so all can enjoy!
Made in US with domestic and imported ingredients
Baking Instructions:
Instructions:
Makes 1 loaf (9"x5") or 12 muffins
What you’ll need:
• 2⁄3 cup whole milk
• 1 large egg, room temperature
• 6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted & cooled
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray or use baking papers.
Mix egg, milk, and butter in a medium size bowl until well combined.
Add dry mix and stir until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
For loaf, bake for 32-35 minutes.
For muffins, bake for 13-15 minutes; or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf or muffins comes out clean.
Cool completely before removing from pan.
CAUTION: Do not consume raw batter.
