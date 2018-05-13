On a glaze craze? Our Cinnamon Glazed Almonds pack mouthwatering flavor with a satisfying crunch bite after bite.
Almonds on their own are already incredible, but Brandless Cinnamon Glazed Almonds are on another level of yum. Sweetly coated with cinnamon glaze, you're in for some tasty snacking. Non GMO and free of preservatives, the roasted flavors stand out so much that you'll be thinking about them all day. Pack them in your day bag, bring them to work, and even treat little ones' lunch bags to them because these tiny wonders make for feel-good snacking.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher Dairy: KTK
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
