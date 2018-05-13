Party perfection? It’s in the bag! Our Gift Bags are just what your special occasion needs to spread the cheer. Made from 100% FSC®-Certified paper from well-managed forests, these pre-printed greetings put the fun in giving. Use the White Box to put your own personal touch on every gift, making each one effortlessly special and unique. You can also stock up for favors or to keep at the ready and you’ll never need to make the run to the store for last-minute gift bags again. From birthdays to showers and even new employee desks at work, put the finishing touch on your big surprise with Brandless Tissue Paper. Giving is the best!



Dimensions: 9.84" (H) x 7.87" (W) x 3.93" (D)

Count: 6 Bags

Colors: 3 Pink & 3 Yellow



Values:

FSC® Certified Paper

All Occasion

Recyclable

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65