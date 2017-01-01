Our Fruit & Nut Trail Mix is a fancy blend of non-GMO tropical fruits and nuts. Studded with toasted cashews, crisp banana chips, salty peanuts, sweet papaya, and plump raisins, this is the go-to snack when you need something to munch on by the handful but with a twist.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65