About UsBlogB.More
|
Be Back Soon

Fruit & Nut Trail Mix

Tropical fruits and salty nuts are blended together for a fun trail mix that will surprise and delight.

$3
5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Our Fruit & Nut Trail Mix is a fancy blend of non-GMO tropical fruits and nuts. Studded with toasted cashews, crisp banana chips, salty peanuts, sweet papaya, and plump raisins, this is the go-to snack when you need something to munch on by the handful but with a twist.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety