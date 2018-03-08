About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Organic Fruit Mix Hard Candy

Do options make you jump for joy? Our Fruit Mix Hard Candy will make you feel like a kid in a candy store.

$3
4 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Fruit Mix Hard Candy has fresh and fun flavors to spoil your taste buds: Iced Mint Mango, Pomegranate, Blood Orange, and Watermelon. And with no artificial flavors, you can add another Non GMO, gluten free, better-for-you option to your pantry. Need a sweet treat on the go? Just pop these little dreams into your bag and you’ll always have an easy way to sweeten your day.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: KOF-K
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review