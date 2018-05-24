Round out your skincare routine down to your toes with our refreshing Foot Cream, made with moisturizing coconut oil. Formulated without parabens or phthalates, your feet will feel relaxed and revitalized whether you’re starting or ending your day. It also makes a good addition to any gift bag with the rest of our feel-good skincare favorites.



Values:

Moisturizing Coconut Oil

No Parabens

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free

Dye Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65