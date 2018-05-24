Treat your toes to the refreshing minty scent of our Foot Cream that will keep your skin feeling soft and moisturized.
Round out your skincare routine down to your toes with our refreshing Foot Cream, made with moisturizing coconut oil. Formulated without parabens or phthalates, your feet will feel relaxed and revitalized whether you’re starting or ending your day. It also makes a good addition to any gift bag with the rest of our feel-good skincare favorites.
Values:
Moisturizing Coconut Oil
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
Cruelty Free
Dye Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures that are not extreme (45-75F). To ensure maximum shelf life, best practices recommended are cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight and with the lid firmly closed.
