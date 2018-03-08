If you’re all about bullet journaling or just like to save surface space, Brandless Fine Line Pens are just what you’ve been looking for. Planning out all your tasks and jotting down big ideas is a breeze with a 0.4 mm point for precise penmanship. With eight different colors in this pack, you can color code your entries to stay organized. No matter your message, you’ll always have the perfect color on hand.



Values:

8 Colors

0.4mm Point

BrandTax Free™





