Brandless Fig & Thyme Crisps are the ideal thing when you need a fancy cracker. Made with non-GMO ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, these crisps are sure to dress up even the simplest of tables. Whether they're enjoyed as snack or as a ingredient to a larger meal, they're sure to be delicious.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

BrandTax Free™



