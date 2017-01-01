Sweet dried figs and fragrant thyme add a fun twist to the usual cracker.
Brandless Fig & Thyme Crisps are the ideal thing when you need a fancy cracker. Made with non-GMO ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, these crisps are sure to dress up even the simplest of tables. Whether they're enjoyed as snack or as a ingredient to a larger meal, they're sure to be delicious.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry place. Transfer to a sealable container or close tightly once opened. Best eaten with a couple of days.
