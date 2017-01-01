About UsBlogB.More
|

Fig & Thyme Crisps

Sweet dried figs and fragrant thyme add a fun twist to the usual cracker.

$3
5.3 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Fig & Thyme Crisps are the ideal thing when you need a fancy cracker. Made with non-GMO ingredients and free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, these crisps are sure to dress up even the simplest of tables. Whether they're enjoyed as snack or as a ingredient to a larger meal, they're sure to be delicious.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Store in a cool, dry place. Transfer to a sealable container or close tightly once opened. Best eaten with a couple of days.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety