Ready for skincare that leaves you glowing? Remove excess oil with our Facial Toner that’s made with better-for-you ingredients like witch hazel astringent. When you apply it with cotton to your face and neck each day, it’s filled with aromatic hints of apple extract. Better yet, it’s Vegan, Cruelty-Free and contains no sulfates, phthalates, and dyes. Use after our Facial Cleanser and follow with our Daily Moisturizer to round out your routine, and keep your skin feeling happy and bright for just $3 a pop.



Values:

Witch Hazel Astringent

No Sulfates

No Phthalates

Gluten Free

Dye Free

Vegan

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65