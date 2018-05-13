Oil be gone! Brandless Facial Toner with witch hazel astringent gently cleanses and refreshes your skin.
Ready for skincare that leaves you glowing? Remove excess oil with our Facial Toner that’s made with better-for-you ingredients like witch hazel astringent. When you apply it with cotton to your face and neck each day, it’s filled with aromatic hints of apple extract. Better yet, it’s Vegan, Cruelty-Free and contains no sulfates, phthalates, and dyes. Use after our Facial Cleanser and follow with our Daily Moisturizer to round out your routine, and keep your skin feeling happy and bright for just $3 a pop.
Values:
Witch Hazel Astringent
No Sulfates
No Phthalates
Gluten Free
Dye Free
Vegan
Cruelty Free
Directions: Using a cotton pad, apply toner to clean face and neck and allow to absorb. Follow with moisturizer.
Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes and mouth. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45°F and 75°F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
