2 Pack Tree Free Facial Tissues

A gentle tree free face tissue.
Made with sugar cane and bamboo grass, Brandless 2 Pack Facial Tissues contains no dyes or fragrances and are made from a rapidly renewable source. Keep this handy during allergy season or a quick fix for a make-up mishap.
Values:
Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
No Dyes or Fragrances
BrandTax Free™
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.