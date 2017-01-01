2 Pack Tree Free Facial Tissues

Made with sugar cane and bamboo grass, Brandless 2 Pack Facial Tissues contains no dyes or fragrances and are made from a rapidly renewable source. Keep this handy during allergy season or a quick fix for a make-up mishap.



Values:

Biobased Product

Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass

Tree Free Paper Product

No Dyes or Fragrances

BrandTax Free™