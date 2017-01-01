About UsBlogB.More
2 Pack Tree Free Facial Tissues

A gentle tree free face tissue.

$3
2ct-90 each
Made with sugar cane and bamboo grass, Brandless 2 Pack Facial Tissues contains no dyes or fragrances and are made from a rapidly renewable source. Keep this handy during allergy season or a quick fix for a make-up mishap.

Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
No Dyes or Fragrances
BrandTax Free™

