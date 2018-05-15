Give it a good scrub! Our gentle Facial Scrub exfoliates your skin, leaving it clean and free of dead skin cells. Use this twice per week to keep you feeling fresh and soft. With hints of sweet grapefruit filling your senses, it’s a feel-good exfoliant with no harmful stuff like sulfates, phthalates, and dyes. Follow up with our Facial Toner and Daily Facial Moisturizer to really spoil your skin, and all for just $3.



Values:

Exfoliating

No Sulfates

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Gluten Free

Dye Free

BrandTax Free™



