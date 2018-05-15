Smooth moves! Brandless Facial Scrub with refreshing citrus aromas gently exfoliates for glowing skin.
Give it a good scrub! Our gentle Facial Scrub exfoliates your skin, leaving it clean and free of dead skin cells. Use this twice per week to keep you feeling fresh and soft. With hints of sweet grapefruit filling your senses, it’s a feel-good exfoliant with no harmful stuff like sulfates, phthalates, and dyes. Follow up with our Facial Toner and Daily Facial Moisturizer to really spoil your skin, and all for just $3.
Values:
Exfoliating
No Sulfates
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
Dye Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
DIRECTIONS: After cleansing, gently massage scrub into wet face and rinse. For optimal results, use twice weekly. Follow with moisturizer.
WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.