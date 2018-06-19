Looking for gorgeous, beautifully curled lashes? Our carbon steel Eyelash Curler with a contoured head is the perfect addition to any beauty routine.
Our Eyelash Curler was perfectly engineered to create the most lift and curl in seconds. Complete with an extra pad, you’re guaranteed top performance with this must-have beauty tool. At just $3, there’s no reason not to treat yourself while snagging a few for your favorite people!
Values:
Contoured Head
Wide Curl
1 Refill Pad
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Directions for Use: Always curl lashes before applying mascara. Center open curler near base of lashes and gently squeeze lashes.
Attention: Ensure curler heads are aligned and pad is in place before each use.
Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
Care Instructions: Use cotton pad with alcohol to clean. Replace lash pad when worn to extend life of curler.
