Be Back Soon

Everything Pretzel Thins

Fan of the Everything Bagel? Now you can have it as a to-go snack with our Non GMO Everything Pretzel Thins.

$3
10 oz
Calling all Everything Bagel fans! Our Everything Pretzel Thins have a little of everything you need for a satisfyingly flavorful snack. With the distinct combo of onion, sesame and garlic, it’s bite-for-bite a crispy good time. Made with no artificial flavors and vegan, you can feel good about keeping this stocked in your pantry and to-go bag. For bonus snacking, try these with your favorite hummus.

Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

