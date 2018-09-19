Emery Board Nail Files - 4 Pack

Nailed it! Brandless Emery Board Nail Files come in a handy pack of 4 so you’ll never leave home without one.
Keep your hands looking salon-perfect from the comfort of your own home with our Emery Board Nail Files. Both sides feature medium grit so that it’s compatible with all nail types. Includes 3 regular sizes and 1 travel - perfect size for when you’re on the go.
Values:
Dual Sided
Padded Board
Medium Grit
Directions for Use: Always file nails when dry for smooth edges. File from corner of nail to center, in one direction only.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children.
Care Instructions: Replace when worn.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.