Free shipping today on orders $39+
Reorder
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Home
Beauty & Personal Care
Personal Care
Nail Care & Grooming Tools

Emery Board Nail Files - 4 Pack

Nailed it! Brandless Emery Board Nail Files come in a handy pack of 4 so you’ll never leave home without one.

$3
4 ct
OVERVIEW
  

Keep your hands looking salon-perfect from the comfort of your own home with our Emery Board Nail Files. Both sides feature medium grit so that it’s compatible with all nail types. Includes 3 regular sizes and 1 travel - perfect size for when you’re on the go.

Values:
Dual Sided
Padded Board
Medium Grit

USE
  

Directions for Use: Always file nails when dry for smooth edges. File from corner of nail to center, in one direction only.

Warning: Keep out of reach of children.

Care Instructions: Replace when worn.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Back to Top

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review