The Brandless Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios have a delicate, subtle nutty flavor which is wonderful for eating right out of your hand or using in recipes. Salted for an added bit of enjoyment, each shell can easily be cracked to reveal the goodness inside.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Vegan
Gluten Free
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.