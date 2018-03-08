Double up on goodness with buttery, cocoa-rich wafers of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate.
Calling all chocolate lovers! With Brandless Double Chocolate Cookie Thins, taking from the cookie jar is fun again. Bite into rich chunks of chocolate, perfectly flaky texture, and a light buttery finish. These tasty wonders are also free of any artificial colors or flavors for feel-good snacking. Better yet, give it the classic treatment with ice-cold milk, dunk them into your morning coffee, or place them out for your guests to munch on in chocolaty bliss. Pro tip: these tasty treats are perfect for persuading your favorite people to let you pick the flick on movie night.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artifical Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: KofK Dairy
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Produced on equipment that also processes eggs, peanuts, soy, and tree nuts.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.