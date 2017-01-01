Disposable Flatware - Forks, Spoons & Knives

Reusable and resourceful flatware.
Brandless Disposable flatware are the essential item for any social eating event. All 24 pieces of plant based flatware are heat resistant up to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. Sturdy, reusable, and compostable flatware.
Values:
100% Compostable
Made from Plants
Heat Resistant up to 185F
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.