Be a fickle pickle! When you’re craving something crunchy, reach for our partially popped kernels with a tangy twist.
If you’ve always snacked to the beat of your own tummy, then you’ll love our Partially Popped Popcorn. It’s flavorful, crunchy, and satisfies all your cravings at once in this ready-to-eat snack. Topped with tangy pickle flavors, your guests will thank you for your well-stocked pantry. And guess what? It has so many of the great things you’re looking for: it’s vegan, gluten free, tree nut and peanut free, and is made without artificial colors and flavors. So check off your sensible snack intake for the day and pop on.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Tree Nut & Peanut Free
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™
*Contain 5g total fat per serving.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.