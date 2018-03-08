If you’ve always snacked to the beat of your own tummy, then you’ll love our Partially Popped Popcorn. It’s flavorful, crunchy, and satisfies all your cravings at once in this ready-to-eat snack. Topped with tangy pickle flavors, your guests will thank you for your well-stocked pantry. And guess what? It has so many of the great things you’re looking for: it’s vegan, gluten free, tree nut and peanut free, and is made without artificial colors and flavors. So check off your sensible snack intake for the day and pop on.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Tree Nut & Peanut Free

Good Source of Fiber*

Kosher: OU Dairy

BrandTax Free™



*Contain 5g total fat per serving.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65