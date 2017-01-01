Digestive & Immune Biotic

Eases digestion and supports a healthy gut.
You know what they say: healthy gut, happy life (okay, we just said that, but it’s true). This blend is packed with digestion-promoting probiotics—the helpful microorganisms that live in your intestines and inhibit the growth of “bad” bacteria—as well as prebiotics, basically food to keep your probiotics happily working away. It also contains licorice root extract, which is known to promote gut health and enhance immunity.
Values:
Non GMO
Prebiotic Blend
5 Probiotic Strains
Helps Promote Healthy Digestion
No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish, Corn or Yeast
BrandTax Free™
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Take one capsule daily, ideally within 30 minutes before eating.
Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not use if the seal is broken.
Store in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing container in the bathroom). Keep out of reach of children.
Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.
See full Supplement Facts Panel in the photo above.
