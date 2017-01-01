Digestive & Immune Biotic

You know what they say: healthy gut, happy life (okay, we just said that, but it’s true). This blend is packed with digestion-promoting probiotics—the helpful microorganisms that live in your intestines and inhibit the growth of “bad” bacteria—as well as prebiotics, basically food to keep your probiotics happily working away. It also contains licorice root extract, which is known to promote gut health and enhance immunity.



Non GMO

Prebiotic Blend

5 Probiotic Strains

Helps Promote Healthy Digestion

No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish, Corn or Yeast

