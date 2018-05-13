Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar - 3 Pack

Got hunger pangs? Carry these bars wherever you go for a tasty dose of fiber and protein.
Hello, bundle of energy! Yummy ingredients like chunks of dark chocolate and savory peanut butter make a winning combo to reach for when hunger strikes. These dreamy morsels come in a 3-pack so you can share them with your favorite people or have more for yourself on the trail or at the office. So break off a piece of these preservative free, gluten free, feel-good bars that give you an extra boost of protein and fiber for a satisfying snack.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
High in Fiber & Protein* *Contains 7g total fat per serving.
Kosher: K-Dairy
BrandTax Free™
Store in a cool, dry place.
