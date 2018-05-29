As if you were running out of ways to love quinoa, come Brandless Dark Chocolate Covered Quinoa Bites. Non GMO and gluten free, they're filled with no-brainer goodness with every bite. For travelers on the go or snack time at school, these are also peanut free so kids big and small can join in the fun. And if you want to breathe new life into your breakfast or afternoon snacking, just use them as a yogurt topper for a yummy way to mix things up. Best of all, they’re easy to share and even easier to keep all for yourself.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Peanut Free

BrandTax Free™



