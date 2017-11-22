Cucumber Mint Glass Cleaner

Wipe away impurities and get rid of grime without sacrificing your values or the environment. Brandless Glass Cleaner is EPA Safer Choice Certified and made without any dyes, ammonia, or phthalates. It’s never tested on animals and completely biodegradable. Brighten up your space and keep surfaces looking spotless while enjoying this sweet and fresh smelling spray.



Values:

EPA Safer Choice Certified

Non-Toxic Formula

No Dyes or Ammonia

Streak Free Shine

Non GMO

No Phthalates or Triclosan

No Chemical Residue

Biodegradable

No Animal Testing

Gluten Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65