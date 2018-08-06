Cranberry spice scented suds that are also sulfate free.
Prepare your home (and your hands) for fall with this moisturizing cranberry spice hand soap! It comes in a pretty amber bottle with a pump that dispenses cranberry spice scented soap. Mm, smells just like your favorite fall and holiday treats. For a truly clean hand wash, this soap is sulfate free, paraben free, and phthalate free. Pair it with our matching Cranberry Spice Lip Balm for a simple, seasonal gift.
Values:
Sulfate Free
Gluten Free
Phthalates Free
Silicone Free
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
No Animal Testing
Vegan
Brandless
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
