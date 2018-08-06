Free shipping today on orders $39+
Moisturizing Hand Soap, Cranberry Spice

Cranberry spice scented suds that are also sulfate free.

Prepare your home (and your hands) for fall with this moisturizing cranberry spice hand soap! It comes in a pretty amber bottle with a pump that dispenses cranberry spice scented soap. Mm, smells just like your favorite fall and holiday treats. For a truly clean hand wash, this soap is sulfate free, paraben free, and phthalate free. Pair it with our matching Cranberry Spice Lip Balm for a simple, seasonal gift.

Values:
Sulfate Free
Gluten Free
Phthalates Free
Silicone Free
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
No Animal Testing
Vegan
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.

