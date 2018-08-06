Prepare your home (and your hands) for fall with this moisturizing cranberry spice hand soap! It comes in a pretty amber bottle with a pump that dispenses cranberry spice scented soap. Mm, smells just like your favorite fall and holiday treats. For a truly clean hand wash, this soap is sulfate free, paraben free, and phthalate free. Pair it with our matching Cranberry Spice Lip Balm for a simple, seasonal gift.



Values:

Sulfate Free

Gluten Free

Phthalates Free

Silicone Free

Dye Free

Cruelty Free

No Animal Testing

Vegan

Brandless



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65