Cranberry spice and everything nice. This new lip balm has a yummy cranberry spice fragrance that’ll remind you of your favorite fall and holidays treats. It comes in a two pack, so pop one in your bag and keep one at home for cranberry-infused lip hydration any time. Pair it with Cranberry Spice Hand Soap for an easy gift.



Values:

Smoothes & Moisturizes

Sulfate Free

Phthalate Free

Silicone Free

Gluten Free

Dye Free

Cruelty Free

No Animal Testing

Brandless



