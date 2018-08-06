Our new seasonal lip balm is made with moisturizing vitamin E and beeswax to protect lips against the crisp fall air.
Cranberry spice and everything nice. This new lip balm has a yummy cranberry spice fragrance that’ll remind you of your favorite fall and holidays treats. It comes in a two pack, so pop one in your bag and keep one at home for cranberry-infused lip hydration any time. Pair it with Cranberry Spice Hand Soap for an easy gift.
Values:
Smoothes & Moisturizes
Sulfate Free
Phthalate Free
Silicone Free
Gluten Free
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
No Animal Testing
