3pk Cranberry & Almond Bar

Our Brandless Cranberry & Almond bars are soft and chewy with a mix of fruit, grains, nuts, and spices. Without any gluten, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, these sweet and savory bars make for a delicious snack. Grab one on your way out the door, keep a box stashed at your desk, or stock your pantry to share.



Values:

Non GMO

Whole Grain

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Good Source of Fiber*

Kosher: K-Dairy

BrandTax Free™



*Contains 7g total fat per serving.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65