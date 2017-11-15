3pk Cranberry & Almond Bar

Whole almonds, juicy cranberries, and crisp brown rice sprinkled with cinnamon and sweetened with honey.
Our Brandless Cranberry & Almond bars are soft and chewy with a mix of fruit, grains, nuts, and spices. Without any gluten, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, these sweet and savory bars make for a delicious snack. Grab one on your way out the door, keep a box stashed at your desk, or stock your pantry to share.
Values:
Non GMO
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: K-Dairy
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 7g total fat per serving.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.