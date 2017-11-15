About UsBlogMembership
|
Be Back Soon

3pk Cranberry & Almond Bar

Whole almonds, juicy cranberries, and crisp brown rice sprinkled with cinnamon and sweetened with honey.

$3
1.4 oz each
OVERVIEW
  

Our Brandless Cranberry & Almond bars are soft and chewy with a mix of fruit, grains, nuts, and spices. Without any gluten, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, these sweet and savory bars make for a delicious snack. Grab one on your way out the door, keep a box stashed at your desk, or stock your pantry to share.

Values:
Non GMO
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: K-Dairy
BrandTax Free™

*Contains 7g total fat per serving.

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety