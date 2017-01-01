Responsibly sourced notebook for keeping track of what's important.
The Brandless Craft Paper Hardcover Bound Journal is 80 pages ready to fill with everything from shopping lists to your daily journal entries. An FSC certified product helps maintain the health of the world's forests for future generations.
Values:
Responsibly Sourced
FSC Certified Paper
Lined Pages
Ribbon Bookmark
Elastic Closure
