Pull corks with ease and keep the good times flowing.
There's no better way to keep the corks popping and wine flowing than with the Brandless Corkscrew. Position it over your favorite bottle, twist the handle to drive the corkscrew into the cork, and gently pull down on the winged side handles— with only three steps, you've kept the party going.
Values:
Built In Bottle Opener
Easy Open Functionality
Dishwasher Safe
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Top handle doubles as a bottle opener. Hand wash recommended.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.