There's no better way to keep the corks popping and wine flowing than with the Brandless Corkscrew. Position it over your favorite bottle, twist the handle to drive the corkscrew into the cork, and gently pull down on the winged side handles— with only three steps, you've kept the party going.



Values:

Built In Bottle Opener

Easy Open Functionality

Dishwasher Safe

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65