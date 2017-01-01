About UsBlogB.More
Copper Colored Coating

Stainless Steel and Wood Spoon

Made from natural wood, so it won’t transfer heat while you’re cooking.

$3
Our wooden spoon is made from acacia, a naturally durable and water resistant wood that’s a great material for the kitchen (though we still recommend washing it by hand). Since it’s wood, it won’t transfer heat while you’re cooking or scratch your pots and pans. And the copper colored stainless steel handle will make a nice accent to your kitchen!

Values
Acacia Wood
Stainless Steel
BrandTax Free™

Hand wash recommended.

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

