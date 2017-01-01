Stainless Steel and Wood Slotted Serving Spoon

Our wooden spoon is made from acacia, a naturally durable and water resistant wood that’s a great material for the kitchen. Since it’s wood, it won’t transfer heat while you’re cooking or scratch your pots and pans. And the copper colored stainless steel handle will make a nice accent to your kitchen!



