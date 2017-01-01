About UsBlogB.More
Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins

Delicate chocolate chip cookie thins designed for pure enjoyment.

$3
4.5 oz
Straight out of the pouch or crumbled over ice cream, Brandless Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins are a sweet snack that satisfies your sugar craving. No preservatives, artificial flavors, and colors, these non-GMO cookies are as thoughtful as they are enjoyable.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher (Dairy): KOF-K
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

