Organic Fair Trade Cold Brew Coffee Bag

Carefully open the package and place into a 2 qt. sized pitcher. Fill your pitcher with 42 oz. of cold water. Let it brew on your counter or inside your refrigerator for 24 hours. After brewing, gently remove filter pack from pitcher and discard. Be careful not to tear the filter. Serve over ice and enjoy. Makes six - 6 fl oz servings. Prepared cold brew will stay fresh in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.