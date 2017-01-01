About UsBlogB.More
|

Dark Roast

Organic Fair Trade Cold Brew Coffee Bag

Making cold brew coffee has never been simpler. One bag + 24 hours yields 6 delicious servings of cold brew coffee.

$3
3 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Cold Brew Multi-Serve Bag is farmed in Peru and is Fair Trade & Organic. One bag yields 6 servings of our specialty dark roast cold pressed coffee. Ethically farmed in the hills of Peru, our beans are grown on the tallest mountains to produce the absolute best quality pour.

Values:
Organic
Fair Trade
Farmed in Peru
100% Arabica Coffee
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Carefully open the package and place into a 2 qt. sized pitcher. Fill your pitcher with 42 oz. of cold water. Let it brew on your counter or inside your refrigerator for 24 hours. After brewing, gently remove filter pack from pitcher and discard. Be careful not to tear the filter. Serve over ice and enjoy. Makes six - 6 fl oz servings. Prepared cold brew will stay fresh in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety