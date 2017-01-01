Organic Fair Trade Cold Brew Coffee Bag

Making cold brew coffee has never been simpler. One bag + 24 hours yields 6 delicious servings of cold brew coffee.
Brandless Cold Brew Multi-Serve Bag is farmed in Peru and is Fair Trade & Organic. One bag yields 6 servings of our specialty dark roast cold pressed coffee. Ethically farmed in the hills of Peru, our beans are grown on the tallest mountains to produce the absolute best quality pour.
Values:
Organic
Fair Trade
Farmed in Peru
100% Arabica Coffee
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Carefully open the package and place into a 2 qt. sized pitcher. Fill your pitcher with 42 oz. of cold water. Let it brew on your counter or inside your refrigerator for 24 hours. After brewing, gently remove filter pack from pitcher and discard. Be careful not to tear the filter. Serve over ice and enjoy. Makes six - 6 fl oz servings. Prepared cold brew will stay fresh in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.
