Organic Fair Trade Dark Roast Coffee Pods

A dark roast blend ethically farmed in Peru.
Brandless Organic Fair Trade Dark Roast Single Serve Coffee is farmed in Peru. Made with organic Arabica coffee beans, these beans are grown to produce the absolute best quality pour. Each package contains 6 pods. Mornings just got a lot more special.
Values:
Organic
Fair Trade
Farmed in Peru
Made with 100% Arabica Coffee
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Brew in a single serve cup machine using 8 fl oz setting. Be careful, as cups can be hot and may drip. For use in all single serve brewing systems, including Keurig® 2.0. Keurig is a registered trademark owned by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Brandless, Inc. is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
Warning: Store single serve pods at room temperature. Do not remove the foil lid as the pod will not work properly in the brewing system and could result in hot water burns. Once brewing is complete, please remove the single serve pod with caution.
