Fair Trade Medium Roast Coffee Pods

The kick of coffee with a sweet hint of maple.
At Brandless, we think there are two kinds of mornings: the regular kind and the maple kind. That’s why we added a hint of sweet maple goodness to our favorite cup of coffee.
This smooth blend is made from Fair Trade Arabica beans sourced from Central and South America and then packaged in this convenient single-serve pod. We think it’s time to chase away the Sunday scaries with the promise of Maple Mondays. Won’t you join us?
Values:
Non GMO
Fair Trade
Made with 100% Arabica Coffee
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Brew in a single serve cup machine using 8 fl oz setting. Be careful, as cups can be hot and may drip. For use in all single serve brewing systems, including Keurig® 2.0. Keurig is a registered trademark owned by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Brandless, Inc. is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
Warning: Store single serve pods at room temperature. Do not remove the foil lid as the pod will not work properly in the brewing system and could result in hot water burns. Once brewing is complete, please remove the single serve pod with caution.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.