Organic Fair Trade Medium Roast Coffee Pods

A medium roast straight from the hilltops of Colombia to the pods in your kitchen.
Organic Fair Trade Medium Roast Single Serve Coffee is farmed in the hills of Colombia. Our single-serve pods (6 in each package) are made with Arabica coffee beans and are a deliciously easy way to jump start your day.
Values:
Organic
Fair Trade
Farmed in Colombia
Made with 100% Arabica Coffee
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Brew in a single serve cup machine using 8 fl oz setting. Be careful, as cups can be hot and may drip. For use in all single serve brewing systems, including Keurig® 2.0. Keurig is a registered trademark owned by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Brandless, Inc. is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
Warning: Store single serve pods at room temperature. Do not remove the foil lid as the pod will not work properly in the brewing system and could result in hot water burns. Once brewing is complete, please remove the single serve pod with caution.
