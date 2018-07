Why venture out for fancy macaroons when you can create them from the comfort of your own kitchen? Chewy and moist on the inside, golden and crispy on the outside, these bite-sized cookies have a sweet coconut flavor. They’re also gluten free! Dip them in melted chocolate if you’re feeling extra divine, then cool them in the fridge on parchment paper until the chocolate has set. They’re the perfect treat to make ahead for parties, serve during the holidays, or give to friends and coworkers. Baking bonus: They’ll make your kitchen smell heavenly, too.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU-D

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65