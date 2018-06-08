Lip Balm - SPF 15

When you need to treat your lips, reach for our Coconut Lip Balm with SP5 15 that protects as it smoothes, and leaves you with an I-could-eat-this coconutty fragrance. Dye free, paraben free, and made with shea butter and coconut oil, it’ll easily be your new favorite lip treatment.



Values:

Broad Spectrum SPF 15

No Parabens

No Phthalates

Dye Free

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

No Animal Testing

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65