Lip Balm - SPF 15

The lip treatment to match your tropical mood: Brandless Coconut Lip Balm with SPF 15 to protect and smooth your lips.
When you need to treat your lips, reach for our Coconut Lip Balm with SP5 15 that protects as it smoothes, and leaves you with an I-could-eat-this coconutty fragrance. Dye free, paraben free, and made with shea butter and coconut oil, it’ll easily be your new favorite lip treatment.
Values:
Broad Spectrum SPF 15
No Parabens
No Phthalates
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
No Animal Testing
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.