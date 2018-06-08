Free shipping today on orders $39+
|
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Coconut

Lip Balm - SPF 15

The lip treatment to match your tropical mood: Brandless Coconut Lip Balm with SPF 15 to protect and smooth your lips.

$3
2 ct
OVERVIEW
  

When you need to treat your lips, reach for our Coconut Lip Balm with SP5 15 that protects as it smoothes, and leaves you with an I-could-eat-this coconutty fragrance. Dye free, paraben free, and made with shea butter and coconut oil, it’ll easily be your new favorite lip treatment.

Values:
Broad Spectrum SPF 15
No Parabens
No Phthalates
Dye Free
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
No Animal Testing
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review