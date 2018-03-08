With flavors of Coconut and Lemon in one Creme dream, your snack rotation just got a delish upgrade.
Calling all lemon and coconut fans! Brandless Coconut Lemon Creme blends creamy coconutty goodness with the bright flavor of citrus. Sandwiched between two buttery shortbread cookies, they’re Non GMO and naturally flavored so you can snack happy. Bonus points for pairing them with your favorite tea or coffee to really bring out the zesty sweetness.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artifical Flavors
Kosher: Kof-K Dairy
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry place.
