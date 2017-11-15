3pk Coconut & Almond Bar

Whole almonds, coconut flakes, and crisp brown rice sprinkled with cinnamon and a touch of sweetness.
Our Brandless Coconut & Almond bars are soft, chewy, and combine a variety of grains, nuts, and spices. Without any GMOs, gluten, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, you can forget about any hidden ingredients. Three bars come in a box and each contains a good source of fiber and savory cinnamon for a zesty snacking moment.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: K-Dairy
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 12g total fat per serving.
