3pk Coconut & Almond Bar

Our Brandless Coconut & Almond bars are soft, chewy, and combine a variety of grains, nuts, and spices. Without any GMOs, gluten, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, you can forget about any hidden ingredients. Three bars come in a box and each contains a good source of fiber and savory cinnamon for a zesty snacking moment.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Good Source of Fiber*

Kosher: K-Dairy

BrandTax Free™



*Contains 12g total fat per serving.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65